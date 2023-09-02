Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of eastern, south central, and southeast Idaho, including the following areas, in eastern Idaho, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains - Island Park and Teton Valley. In south central Idaho, Eastern Magic Valley. In southeast Idaho, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains and Upper Snake River Plain. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&