Residents of St. Anthony Place Apartments in Pocatello had a bit of a scare Saturday afternoon.
Just before 4:00 p.m., Pocatello Fire crews responded to the Saint Anthony Place Apartments at 650 North 7th Avenue for a fire alarm that had been activated.
Multiple engines and two ambulances quickly arrived as the firefighters made entry into the building. Many of the residents of the complex had made their way outside. No injuries were reported.
The fast response from emergency crews had the fire in one of the apartments quickly knocked down.
North 7th Avenue was closed during the time of the emergency, it has since reopened.
