Emergency Election in Bannock County

An emergency election is taking place in Bannock County next week. At the center of the election, the North Bannock County Fire District.
Tight budgets have left the North Bannock County Fire District without funding.
North Bannock County Fire District Commissioner Bruce Savage says, "Unfortunately, we couldn't find anything that was mutually beneficial for the individual city entities and for ourselves."
The fire district had a contract with the City of Chubbuck but that contract has ended. It will not be renewed. Without the help of the cities, the voters will now decide what happens next to the fire district at an emergency levy election.
Bannock County Election Deputy Julie Hancock says, "The election day is August 6. [It] will be at your normal polling place. So, wherever you got to vote for the mayor, the school districts, and any federal, or state, or county candidate, it's the same place you would go for this particular election."
Early voting is taking place now until Friday August 2, but not all Bannock County residents can vote on this levy. Only those who would be affected by this new tax are eligible to vote (a link to the county website with a map of the fire district area to be found at end of article).
It's a temporary, two-year measure to raise the funds necessary to build the facilities and buy the equipment necessary to fight fires outside city limits.
Savage says, "Five hundred thousand each year. So, that's a total of one million dollars and, in year three, it goes back to where we were before."
Currently, land owners in the area pay just over 50 dollars a year for every $100,000 of assessed property.
Fire officials don't know exactly how much each person will pay but say it won't be more than a total of $240 each year per $100,000 of taxable property value.
Election day polling places will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and officials want to remind voters to check if they are eligible to vote.
Hancock says, "You have to actually be taxed on that fire district; [live] within the boundary lines of that special district."
For a map that outlines the North Bannock County Fire District, a list of polling places, or to learn more about the emergency vote in general, go to https://www.bannockcounty.us/elections/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.