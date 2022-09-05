An emergency evacuation has been ordered.
A level three mandatory evacuation notice has been ordered for all campgrounds and cabins in Sawtooth City, Smiley Creek and Lake Alturas due to increased fire activity in the Ross Fork Fire.
Officials say to leave immediately and do not delay to gather belongings.
Entry to evacuated areas may be denied until safe.
