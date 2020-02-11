We have an update on the Aid for Friends shelter's renovation progress.
For decades, the shelter has been the only emergency housing in the Pocatello area.
Currently, the organization is raising funds to renovate its new 8,000 square-feet space. As the need for the shelter grows, so does the administration staff.
The administration office for the shelter is located on Center Street. After running out of room in its office space, Aid for Friends moved into an open suite down the hall from the old space.
In the old suite, staff members were using closets as working space. Now, staff has adequate room to work. There's even enough space for future growth.
More space means the organization will be able to expand its services.
Aid for Friends Executive Director B.J. Stensland says, "I think they'll [those using the organization's services] be able to have better case management. We'll have more staff so that we're going to be able to better separate those duties out."
Aid for Friends still needs to raise about 10 percent of the $2,250,000 goal to renovate the new building.
