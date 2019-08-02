Emergency Levy Election Days Away

On August 6, polls open across Bannock County for the emergency election that determines if North Bannock Fire District will get its own facility. As the election nears, fire officials warn residents what this could mean for their insurance.
Early voting closed today at 4:30 p.m. for the North Bannock Fire District levy election but there's still a few days before voters head to the polls.
Land owners in the fire district will decide to either fund new fire fighting facilities and equipment or forgo organized fire protection in the area.
If the two-year, million dollar budget doesn't pass, fire officials say homeowners may see an increase in their home insurance.
North Bannock County Fire District Commissioner Bruce Savage says, "If you don't have a fire department that services your residence then your homeowners insurance is definitely going to go up because they're [insurance companies] taking a bigger risk. If you [home] catch on fire, it's going to burn down and if there's no one to respond, then there's no guarantee that fire won't spread to your neighbor."
To learn more about the election and the polling locations, follow the link bellow.
