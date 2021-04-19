An Emmett woman arrested in connection to the death of an 8-year-old girl appeared in court for the first time this afternoon.
Connie Smith was originally booked in Ada County on a first-degree murder charge last Thursday evening.
She's now charged with felony failure to notify of a death -- as well as felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.
The body of 8-year-old Taryn Summers Quinton was found on Smith’s property Thursday.
She has not been charged with murder, but the Gem County prosecuting attorney says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could come.
A bail has been set at $800,000 and a scheduled preliminary hearing for Smith is set for May 3.
