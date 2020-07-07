From Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel news release:
The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel has indicated that a casino employee had tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was not at work for possible exposure, so there is little potential for any exposures. Contact tracers have been notified.
In accordance with the Tribes Safety Plan, approved by the National Indian Gaming Commission, the Gaming Floor has been officially closed, beginning at 3:00 pm on Monday, July 6, 2020 for deep cleaning/sanitizing and will reopen at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The Hotel remains open.
“We are in contact with our Sanitation vendors and have begun the execution of the Safety Plan,” stated Colista Eagle, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Gaming and Hotel Operations. “We believe we have prepared properly for a situation such as this, and are confident in our ability to protect the health and safety of our guests, team members and community.”
In accordance with the Tribes Quarantine resolution (FHBC-2020-0257), ‘any resident of the Fort Hall Reservation who test positive for COVID-19, must remain in quarantine (isolated from others) until they are medically released or do not show symptoms of the COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath) for at least 72 hours. Any member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes found in violation of this quarantine shall forfeit their gaming per capita for one (1) year.’
We encourage families to help “do your part’ by communicating with your loved ones to take action on implement good habits to prevent the spread of germs, here are some helpful tips:
Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
- WEAR FACE MASKS
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing or have been in a public place (Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.
- Clean and disinfect your home frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Avoid Public Gatherings (Recommendation from CDC is 10 people or less, this includes birthday gatherings, family BBQ’s, meetings, etc.).
- Avoid all non-essential Travel.
