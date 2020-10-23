Saving for college can be a difficult task, but now companies have the opportunity to help their employees and their families with a new employer match program.
Employees involved with this program through the IDeal Idaho College savings program can use money from their accounts, in what they call a 529, toward qualified education expenses, according to Executive Director of the IDeal 529 Savings Program, Christine Stoll.
"All your growth will be tax free so you get to keep it all for education as long as you're using it for a qualified education expense," says Stoll.
Hayden Beverage Co. in Boise, Idaho is one of the first companies to offer an employer match program to its employees.
And with it, the company will give their employees a matched bonus of 5,000 dollars for their 529 savings account.
"Whatever employees put into their 529 Hayden will match up to 5,000 dollars per employee," says Stoll.
According to Stoll, national research shows that a majority of people who have the ability to customize their benefits will show more loyalty to who they work for.
529s are also seen as one of the three top benefits an employee would like to see from an employer.
At this point there are currently 40,000 account holders in the state of Idaho. Christine Stoll said a program like this can go a long way for a lot of families.
"Just the fact of offering something like that and educating their employees that this exists can really help have long term benefits," says Stoll.
Stoll added that their are many conversations to be had with other businesses and companies about this match program before the end of 2020.
**CORRECTION: HAYDEN BEVERAGE CO. HQ IS LOCATED IN BOISE, NOT KETCHUM.**
