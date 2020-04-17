Employment scams are on the rise as unemployment continues

With unemployment increasing throughout the nation.
Many people are looking for work, and scammers know it.
Jobs offering huge weekly salaries but vague job descriptions is a red flag for these kinds of scams.
As many americans look to continue making money while being confined at home scammers are trying to take advantage.
As with any job posting make sure to do your research before applying and giving out personal information.
Jeremy Johnson of the Better Business Bureau mentions, "the best thing you can do is stop there and do your research and make sure that's a legitimate company. Even research that type of job posting."
To see the latest scams in Idaho and surrounding states visit: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker
