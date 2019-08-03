End of Summer Travel Tips

Last-minute-family vacations and sending college kids off to school can be ruined by unexpected car troubles. Know what to do to make sure those trips run smoothly.
From Memorial Day to Labor Day, Americans spend more time traveling the road then they do the rest of the year. AAA Idaho officials say that all this traveling leads to lots of break downs and the majority of these car troubles are easily prevented.
As families head off to the last vacation of the summer, there are a few things they should do before hitting the road.
AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde says, "When we rescue millions of people at the roadside, some of the things we see are very common and very easy to prevent, and one of the best acronyms you can use is the word 'BET.' So, if you look at your battery, your engine and your tires, those are some of the most common things that we can avoid And so, we ask people just to do that pre-trip diagnostic and just make sure those things are covered. Obviously, we can't guard against every issue but if you're looking at those things, odds are you are going to be just fine."
If you're planning one last summer road trip, make sure to do your pre-trip car check to avoid an unnecessary break down.
