It was a beautiful day to get outside and party with your friends.
Revive @ 5 took place Wednesday evening sponsored by the Bannock Civitans.
Hundreds of people turned out to listen to and dance to the music of Country Drive. The Revive @ 5 Summer Concert Series features different musical acts and food vendors every Wednesday.
The party runs from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Historic Downtown Pocatello Pavilion. The free event started May 25 and goes until August 31.
