Since the governor made his stay-at-home order last month, we've had a lot of questions about what essential businesses are. A local health official breaks down the differences between essential and non-essential services.
Streets have less traffic, schools are empty and churches are temporarily closing their doors. Which is what Southeast Idaho Public Health encourages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
District Director Maggie Mann says, "We are really trying to encourage people to stay home as much as possible and to go out if they really truly need to go out for something."
To help keep people home, Governor Little placed a stay-at-home order. It limits which businesses can be open.
Mann says it's crucial local businesses comply.
She says, "We recognize the potential economic impact, but we also understand what the impact to our community will be if people disregard the isolation order."
Essential businesses include grocery stores, hardware stores and gas stations to name a few.
In short, Mann says, "Essential services: they're the things that make sure our community can still function."
She says most businesses in the area are complying with the order. However, "some of the stores that remain open don't fit that definition as much as we would like them to. And so, we would just encourage them to rethink their decision and to close for now."
Mann and local officials know that can be hard.
She says, "There are resources that are being made available that they can access. Any person whose income has been impacted by the pandemic has access to those resources."
Many of those resources can be found at livebetteridaho.org.
While businesses need to do their part, each Idahoan has a role to play as well. Mann says, "To stay home, and to social distance, and to wash their hands, and to cover their coughs, and to not be going out in our community."
To see a compiled list of what the state considers essential services, refer to the attached PDF.
