If you're planning on booking a vacation online this summer, you may want to use extra caution.
The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new online scam for those booking through Expedia and wanting to find out details about their trip.
The customer service number that you could find through a search engine may not be the correct one and instead will connect you to a scammer instead of an actual Expedia representative.
The person on the other end of the phone may tell you that your trip could be cancelled, ask for more money, and then your personal information.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "The best thing to do when you're booking any type of vacation or even want to get hold of a customer service person from any business go to their website, make sure you're on their official website and get their customer service number from that website."
Big companies typically have a "Contact Us" section on their website with a phone number or email address.
Expedia has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and teamed up to educate consumers on what to look out for.
