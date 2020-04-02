Experts Warn Against Mixing Cleaning Products

With grocery stores limited or completely out of cleaning products, due to the covid-19 crisis, some people may be looking for other ways to clean.
Cleaning experts say trying to make up your own cleaning solutions with different products around the home as an alternative may be harmful if you mix certain chemicals or cleaning products together.
They say you should always read the labels on your products to see what they contain in them.
“Sometimes they may use a bleach and clean their surfaces with that and then someone could be coming behind them, or later on use a different type of chemical without a triple rinse between and bleach and ammonia, which is commonly found in Clorox or Dawn soaps, can cause a harmful gas or a harmful situation to breathe,” says Mason Clinger, Idaho Fire and Flood Cleaning & Restoration.
Experts say to always do a triple rinse between your cleaners and disinfectants to make them safe to use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.