Explaining comorbidity and COVID-19 deaths

As the number of COVID-caused deaths rises across the country, so does the confusion surrounding those deaths. A local health leader explains how physicians determine if a death is caused by COVID-19.
"From our perspective deaths are not overestimated," says Director of Southeastern Idaho Public Health Maggie Mann.
Mann helps clear up some of the confusion surrounding COVID-19 deaths.
"Physicians act in an ethical manner, and when they put COVID-19 on a death certificate as a cause of death that's not an invention," She says. "That's a real thing."
When a person dies of COVID-related complications his or her physician may list more than one cause of death. This is usually true for people who die of COVID-19 and had underlying health conditions (like heart disease or asthma). This is also known as comorbidity.
Underlying health issues then coupled with COVID-19 may lead to serious complications, or even death.
"But if they had not had the virus, they wouldn't have been experiencing those complications," explains Mann. "And so, it's the virus that's causing those problems that are leading to a person dying." It's for this reason health experts have warned for months those with compromised immune systems due to their health or age are more susceptible to serious complications from COVID-19.
When a physician lists COVID-19 on a death certificate it's not to boost numbers. "If it's listed on a death certificate, even as a contributing factor, then that's contributing to that person dying," adds Mann.
