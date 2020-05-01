The following is a news release from Express Lab.
Express Lab is pleased to announce that they are now able to offer COVID-19 PCR test processing in their Idaho Falls lab location. PCR testing is the best, most reliable way to check for active COVID-19 infection. Not to be confused with the antibody testing, PCR testing is the method used to identify if a person has existing and active COVID-19 virus infection. This testing is done by collecting a nasal swab at one of the drive-thru locations in Idaho Falls and Pocatello.
As Governor Little has announced his 4-Stage Plan to reopen Idaho, more people will need to be tested for active COVID-19 infection. As lives normalize, government and private sector businesses are going to require testing of active COVID-19 infection before people are allowed to return to normal work and other activities. For example, before elective medical procedures will be performed, medical doctors and institutions will be depending on the reliability and accuracy of the PCR test to verify that a patient is clear and free of the COVID-19 virus.
Collection Locations in Idaho Falls & Pocatello
Lori Leask, Express Lab Manager, states “We have been partnering with Mountain View hospital to provide drive thru testing for residents in the Idaho Falls area at 2060 S. Woodruff Ave for a few weeks and now we can process the test in-house.” Specimen collection is also available in Pocatello. Leask continues, “In Pocatello, we have been partnering with ISU and Southeast Idaho Public Health to provide drive-thru collection at the Dyer House, behind Reed's gym at 1245 Red Hill Road, Pocatello.” Specimens collected in Pocatello will also be processed in the Idaho Falls lab instead of being sent out of state.
24 Hours Results
For either Idaho Falls or Pocatello collection locations, testing results can now be delivered in 24 hours unless unforeseen circumstances arise like processing supply shortages Local testing and fast turnaround time for results are crucial in helping medical staff and citizens determine the best course of action for patients and the community. “We are proud to be able to offer local test processing and feel that it will greatly benefit the Southeast Idaho community,” states Leask. More information will is available at ExpressLabIdaho.com or facebook.com/expresslabidaho.
About Express Lab
Express Lab is a locally owned, full-service, independent clinical laboratory that is fully accredited by CLIA and COLA. Express Lab was founded in 2000 by John E. Liljenquist, MD., who also established Rocky Mountain Diabetes Center. Dr. Liljenquist and his fellow physicians are nationally renowned diabetes and endocrinology experts.
Dr. Liljenquist recognized the need for additional clinical laboratory services in the Idaho Falls and surrounding areas and saw an opportunity to fill this need with his own in-house medical laboratory. Express Lab was created as a local independent reference laboratory to offer laboratory services to the general public as well as the medical providers in Southeastern Idaho.
Over the past 18 years, Express Lab has grown in size and volume to that of a regional hospital laboratory. In all locations, two in Idaho Falls and one in both Pocatello and Rexburg, Express Lab is known for its customer service, friendly staff, exceptional phlebotomists, and fast turn-around times for medical laboratory results.
