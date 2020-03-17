The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continues to climb in Idaho. One local company is practicing new protocol to help protect those who are most vulnerable to the virus.
Dr. Zachary Warnock says, "If we can save 10,000 lives [across the United States] by being overly cautious, then that's justified and appropriate."
Dr. Zachary Warnock is the medical director for Heritage Home Health and Hospice in Pocatello, which is strictly following government restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Warnock says, "The government and health care entities are reacting appropriately to prevent death from this and save lives."
Heritage works with people who are home recovering from different ailments and those who are nearing the end of life. So, Warnock and Heritage employees are following government guidelines in hopes to "limit the ability to acquire the disease, especially from us."
COVID-19 is often transmitted person to person or by toughing a surface that has the virus on it and then touching one's face.
To prevent employees from spreading it to patients, Heritage screens its employees before they make home visits, uses disposable protective equipment, and limits that amount of people who are allowed in to the home.
However, even during all the craziness of the pandemic and the extra precautions that need to be taken, Warnock says maintaining normalcy for the clients is important.
Dr. Warnock says, "A lot of the patients we take care of are used to seeing us two times a week, three times a week, everyday in some cases. If we can take proper precautions so we're not spreading this virus, but continue be an informed and comforting part of their lives, I think they can gain a lot of reassurance from that."
Heritage is now offering provider visits and grocery services to help those who are at high-risk and should stay home as much as possible during the outbreak.
