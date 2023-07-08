A new family fun center is coming to the Portneuf Valley.
Extreme Rush hopes to break ground in Chubbuck in the next week or two.
The new business will be a 60,000 square foot building which will include a multi-level go cart track, Lucky Putt golf, Gel Blasters, escape rooms, arcades, an augmented reality sandbox, a multi-level kids jungle gym, and live game shows. At the Bannock County Independence Day celebration on the 4th, Extreme Rush set up an outdoor Gel Blasters course for people to try.
Co-owners Sidney Davis and Jason Hebdon say that they are very excited to be bringing a family fun center to the Portneuf Valley.
“We're so excited,” says co-owner Jason Hebdon, “I think the coolest part is, is that we're local boys, right? So, it's not we're not like a franchise or anything. Right. We live here with everybody in southeast Idaho. And we love where we live. But as Sidney kind of mentioned earlier, we hate that we always have to leave Pocatello to go and do something right. And so instead of leaving, let's make something so big and so awesome in southeast Idaho that we're going to become the draw and that we can have people come to Pocatello. Right. To be able to enjoy the excitement with us.”
Davis and Hebdon say that construction will take from four to six months and that they hope to have the center’s grand opening in December or January.
You can keep up with their progress by going to their website at ExtremeRushIdaho.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.