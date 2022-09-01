If there is one thing that people go to the fair for it is to spin the KPVI Wheel of Destiny. If there are two things that people go to the fair for it is the KPVI Wheel of Destiny and the food.
On September 1, the Eastern Idaho State Fair invited fair food connoisseurs, like Matt Davenport and Misty Inglet to taste some of the many food offerings at this year's fair.
From fried to frozen, many food vendors offered up their house specialties to the judges and let's just say there was a lot of food.
While every dish was delicious, there could be only one first place finisher in each category.
And one person who is no stranger to the winner's circle is Richard Johnson who runs the Mexican Crazy Corn booth and says that ‘crazy’ doesn't just describe the food he sells.
"You know, it's really crazy. We got a great crew of people of about 30 people that work for us in different shifts. Everybody knows their job. It's just the best way to put it. It's probably crazy organized chaos,” says Johnson.
His entry, the sweet fire crazy corn won best new fair food entrée for 2022. Other winners included the whipped huckleberry smasher for People's Choice, the smoked salmon bagel for best entrée and the raspberry cream cheese brownie for best sweets.
Here is a list of all of the 2022 winners:
2022 Best New Sweet Winners:
1st - Razza Coloda Cake & Shake– Creamy Creations
2nd – Huckleberry Dream Churro– CR Fish N Things
3rd – Hawaiian Shave Ice – Big E’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
2022 Best New Entrée Winners:
1st – Sweet Fire Crazy Corn – Mexican Crazy Corn
2nd – Garlic Truffle Tortoate – Tortatoes
3rd – Spicy Pork Boy – Blackhawk BBQ
2022 Sweetest of Them All Winners:
1st – Raspberry Cream Cheese Brownie – Creamy Creations
2nd – Peach Temptation – Sweet Temptations
3rd – Caramel Apple – Fazackerley’s Fudge
2022 Fairest of Them All Entrée Winners
1st – Smoked Salmon on a Bagel – CR Fish N Things
2nd – Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos – Mexican Crazy Corn
3rd – The Warhawk – Blawkhawk BBQ
