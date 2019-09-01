Fair goers are going crazy for the best new fair food.
While workers are busy preparing and roasting corn for their fair customers, people are standing in line to try the new reigning ‘Best New Fair Food’ Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos, which owners say is selling like crazy.
They also add the Mexican Crazy Corn Nachos wouldn’t even be around if it wasn’t for the Eastern Idaho State Fair pushing them to get creative and try new things.
“The fair has made us food vendors stretch a little bit, become a little more creativity and things You know if you look at our menu today up here, there’s several items and eight years ago when we started, all it was, was corn on a stick and now we’ve got several items. It’s all corn related,” says Richard Johnson, Mexican Crazy Corn Booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Johnson says they go through over 200 dozen plus ears of corn a day.
And he says they raise their own product.
