Fall River Electric Cooperative is making another big payout.
This month, they will be paying out $1.5 million in the form of an instant owner rebate to owner members. This disbursement is to customers who purchased power last year. The amount of each rebate is based on how much each customer paid for electricity in 2022 and is being provided as a credit on their February statements. This follows a $2.6 million payout to owner members in December.
