Fall River Helping Hands has been awarded the Paul J. Raver Community Service Award from the Northwest Public Power Association.
The award is presented to an electric system for leadership in achieving community betterment. Fall River Helping Hands collects donations from Fall River Electric customers and then uses the money to provide emergency energy assistance to other customers who need help. Over the last 12 years, Helping Hands has distributed more than $330,000 to 871 households.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.