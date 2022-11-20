Saturday was the final day of this year’s Festival of Trees in Pocatello.
Returning to the Stephens Performing Arts Center, Saturday’s activities began bright and early with the Breakfast with Santa event.
Co-hosted by our own Matt Davenport and Misty Inglet, hundreds of kids with their family members enjoyed the Christmas at the Cabin themed breakfast.
The morning included a trail mix bar, making ornaments out of pine cones and branches, storytime, a selfie-station, and some kids even helped shave a Christmas tree out of a solid block of ice.
Then the highlight of the morning, Santa Claus took time from the North Pole to visit the kids as each one took a turn letting Santa know what they wanted for Christmas.
The Festival of Trees wrapped up with a Swingin’ Little Christmas concert by country singer Suzie Boggus.
