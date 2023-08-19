Families gathered in Pocatello Saturday afternoon to squeeze one more day of fun out of summer before another school year begins.
The event took place near the Bannock County Events Center off Olympus Road. The afternoon started with a bike parade and show where kids decorated their bikes for prizes.
There were also bounce houses for princesses and pirates. An animal petting zoo was there featuring a pony, goat, geese, reptiles, and more.There was also face painting, free music and performances, and lots of vendors.
