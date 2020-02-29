Family event happening now

Right now, dozens of families are at the Clarion Inn in Pocatello, but they aren't guests of the hotel. They are attending a free event that runs until 4:00 p.m.
Snake River Doodles and Friends Therapy Animals and Petting Zoo is using a conference room in the hotel to host the first Leap into Life event.
The family-orientated event is free to the public.
Inside, local vendors teach families about their products, face painters turn faces into art, mermaids and princesses take photos with the kids, children are able to pick out free books, and learn about bullying.
The event took months to plan, but organizers say the work pays off by making the community a little better.
Nikki Jorgenson says, "This is important to me because I have five children and a grand child in this community. So, I want it to be great. I want to bring these things to Pocatello so that it's better than it already is."
Today is the first Leap into Life event and it could become and annual program.
