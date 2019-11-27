The following is a news release from the Shoshone Bannock Tribes.
Fort Hall, Idaho- Earlier today, around 12:30PM, the Fort Hall Fire and EMS responded to a residential fire on Ariwite Road located on the Fort Hall Reservation. Upon arrival of fire units, they found a large amount of smoke coming from all the windows and doors of the residence. Fire was coming out of a basement window on the front of the home. The home was occupied with a large family of twelve including an elderly woman and children. All occupants evacuated safely prior to fire unit’s arrival.
According to Fire Chief, Eric King, “The majority of the occupant’s personal belongings were saved but the home is a total loss.” The fire was contained in approximately 45-minutes of the first fire unit’s arrival. Due to the location of the fire, it made it difficult for firefighters to enter into the home and extinguish the fire. Firefighters had to start suppression efforts from outside the home until the majority of the fire was extinguished. Fire units were on scene for approximately three hours making sure there were no hot spots within the home. There were no injuries and the fire is still under investigation. No more information is being given at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.