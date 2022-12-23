The family of a man attacked in a bar fight is asking for help from the community.
Kimberly Mills says her brother Tyler Allen was attacked at the Center Street Bar in Pocatello last Friday.
She says her other brother got into a fight so her older brother Tyler jumped in to help him and ended up getting attacked by several others.
Kimberly says Tyler was born with Neurofibromatosis and has had several surgeries throughout his life to have tumors removed which resulted in the left side of his face being very sensitive.
Since Saturday, Tyler has had four more surgeries because of the fight.
She says Tyler is currently in a medically induced coma.
"Every blood vessel and artery that is on the left side of his face was broken open and his nose was broken completely over the top, like it was gouged out," Says Kimberly Mills, Tyler's Sister.
Kimberly says Tyler doesn't have medical insurance.
There will be a benefit dart tournament for Tyler at Club 91 on January 15th.
The fundraiser is called 'Darts Fly for Ty.'
The entry fee is $20.00 dollars and includes breakfast at 11:00 a.m. with the tournament at 1:00 p.m.
"I just want to make sure my brother is taken care of. My brother takes care of anybody and everybody as much as he possibly can. It's like he's the sweetest person in the whole wide world," says Kimberly.
For updates on Tyler's condition they've set up a Facebook page called 'Justice for Tyler.'
