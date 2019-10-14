The family of a woman who was stabbed multiple times Saturday night has set up an online fundraising account to help with medical bills and travel costs.
The victim, Felicia (KPVI is withholding the victim’s last name), suffered multiple knife wounds to the face and head and is currently in a Salt Lake City hospital where she is awake and communicating with family members.
Around 9:00pm Saturday night, Felicia was attacked at her home in the 500 block of South 8th Avenue. Police identified a person of interest as 29-year-old Steven Skyler Drain. Police found him barricaded in the bathroom of a family member’s home on Zener Street. Drain is currently in the Bannock County Jail charged with Aggravated Battery. He is expected to appear in front of a judge on Tuesday.
If you would like to donate to the online fundraising account for Felecia, you can do so at this link.
Also: https://www.facebook.com/donate/443422586279561/1756634821138115/
