Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho is participating in the 'Idaho Gives' campaign next month.
Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho is a non-profit organization that provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence of stalking and human trafficking.
Sarah O'banion, the executive director of Family Services Alliance, says services include emergency shelter, free counseling, play therapy, court and medical advocacy.
"For 'Idaho Gives' this year at Family Services Alliance we are working really hard to purchase all new beds and mattresses at our emergency shelter and so your donation of $10 dollars or more through 'Idaho Gives' is going to support purchasing new beds and mattresses for people that are in emergency shelter fleeing from domestic violence situations. That is a great way to support the people that we serve every day and the people that are our friends, our neighbors, our community," says Sarah O'banion, Executive Director of Family Services Alliance of Southeast idaho.
'Idaho Gives,' the statewide online giving event, goes from May 1st to May 4th.
To donate to your favorite non-profit, go to idahogives.org
