It’s all about the kids at the Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market in Pocatello.
The farmer’s market held its 3rd annual ‘Family Fun Day’ on Saturday.
The event catered to the kids with bouncy houses, a petting zoo and Disney princesses meeting and greeting children.
Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market officials say it’s a way to celebrate the farmer’s market with kids.
“So not only do we have all of our vendors who are really starting to bring in the produce now, but we also have something for the kids to do, so their parents get the produce and the kids get to play,” says Ellen Loomis-Roberts, Portneuf Valley Farmer’s Market.
Over 40 vendors were at the event.
The next farmer’s market event will be the ‘Dog Days of Summer’ on August 17th.
