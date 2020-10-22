Farmers to Families food box program comes back to east Idaho

The Idaho Food Bank is hosting another farmers to families food box program for families in eastern Idaho.
The Farmers to Families food box program is part of the USDA's effort to help families throughout the pandemic.
Similar to the event held earlier this year, families can come and grab a box of farm-fresh foods on Friday the 23rd at the grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls and on Saturday the 24th at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
Kia Shaw, Branch Manager for the eastern office of the Idaho Food Bank, mentions how families can find more food drives and pantries.
"If, you know people do need out there, we do have a food assistance locator on our website at idahofoodbank.org/getfood. So that way people can find pantries and distributions that are happening near."
The Idaho Falls food box event will take place in the Sears parking lot at 4 PM on Friday October 23rd.
The Pocatello food box event will take place in the North parking lot of Holt Arena at 10 AM on Saturday October 24th.
For a direct link to the food assistance locator, click here.
