The Idaho Foodbank is partnering with the Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls for a great cause.
They are distributing food with the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program at Hillcrest High School in Idaho Falls beginning at 3 pm today, Friday June 19th.
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program is ran by the USDA as a way to coordinate getting the overabundance of food from farmers and ranchers due to COVID-19, getting it to foodbanks, and then having it donated to the community.
The USDA pays the distributor who does this, and for Idaho it was Grasmick Produce Company and Darigold.
Each family gets two boxes of food which has milk, butter, cheese, cooked meats, and plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables.
The best part of the program is that there is no requirement nor documentation needed to get the food - if you need it you are able to get it.
Kia Shaw, Eastern Idaho Branch Manager, Idaho Foodbank said, "Getting the food into the community is really what we're excited about doing and this is extra, above, and beyond what the community food basket already does in the community of Idaho Falls and we get to reach a different part of the city closer to Ammon and so we're really just excited to be able to help them."
An event just like this will be happening next Saturday, June 27 in Pocatello at 10 am in the Shopko parking lot located at 4155 North Yellowstone Highway.
