WalletHub released its study of the Fastest Growing Cities in America, and three of them were right here in the Gem State.
WalletHub analyzed over 500 cities with varying population size using metrics such as growth of technology companies and unemployment rates as well as foreclosure rates.
Fort Myers, Florida, Bend, Oregon and Meridian, Idaho finished in the top 3.
Meridian had the second highest growth for a mid-size city and tied for first with the highest population growth, and highest job growth.
Nampa finished 10th on the list tying for first with the highest rate of poverty decreasing, and Boise, Idaho faired pretty well on the list at 156.
For more information: https://wallethub.com/edu/fastest-growing-cities/7010/
