One man is dead and another has been arrested after a crash over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Panther Creek Road in Shoup. Four people were involved and one man was critically injured. When emergency personnel arrived, the injured victim was found dead. None of the other occupants were injured.
The driver, Garret Duncan, was arrested and is facing a felony vehicular manslaughter charge.
