One person is dead in a two-vehicle collision that happened on State Highway 25 Saturday.
The accident happened as a 41-year-old man was driving a cargo truck near milepost 43 in Minidoka County Saturday afternoon when he crossed over the center line and hit a hay hauler head on.
The 41-year-old died at the scene.
The 68-year-old driver of the hay hauler was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter.
The road was blocked for five hours and the accident is being investigated by Idaho State Police.
