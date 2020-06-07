A Las Vegas man is dead after his motorbike crashed near Lava Hot Springs.
According to Idaho State Police, 53-year-old Norman Nix was driving a Yamaha dirt bike on the road Saturday evening. Nix drove off the left shoulder, the motorcycle went airborne, and crashed.
Nix was not wearing a helmet and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The crash happened near the intersection of Little Buffalo Road and Lynx Road.
The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
