On Tuesday KPVI talked about the concerns of local authorities with recent drug overdoses.
KPVI's Deanne Coffin talked to a father of one of those overdose victims.
James Boswell lost his daughter to a drug overdose this month.
Mikayla Rae Boswell lost her life to a drug overdose on February 11th in American Falls.
Her dad James say although there is no toxicology report yet, detectives tell him that evidence points to drugs that may have been laced with Fentanyl.
"My life is shattered. I'm trying to be strong for my other kids. I have grandkids. I have a big family to support and maintain and try to be the strength for, but right now, we're getting by minute to minute. I keep wondering if there was more we could have done, but everybody tells us we did everything we could but you constantly question, you constantly beat yourself up wondering what you missed, what more could I have done," says James Boswell, Father of Drug Overdose Victim.
