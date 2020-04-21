FBI Warns About Scams Regarding COVID-19

Scams continue to be on the rise in the united states and the Federal Bureau of Investigations has noticed a few are now using the pandemic as their subject.
The FBI has released four notable scams that have been affecting people throughout the country.
The scams that were warned about include healthcare fraud, money mules, cryptocurrency and many more.
The FBI also recommends reporting any scams that you might have encountered.
To find out more information on COVID-19 scams click on the following link: https://www.fbi.gov/coronavirus
