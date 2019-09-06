Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 413... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 COVERING THE UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY AND IDAHO FALLS BLM, AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 COVERING THE CARIBOU RANGE AND CARIBOU NATIONAL FOREST. * THUNDERSTORMS...PREDOMINANTLY WET THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED, WITH LIGHTNING AND HAIL OF DIME TO QUARTER SIZE THE GREATEST THREATS. STORMS WILL ALSO BE CAPABLE OF PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL, WITH ONE QUARTER INCH OR MORE OF WETTING RAIN POSSIBLE UNDER THE HEAVIER CORES. BURN SCARS WILL NEED TO BE MONITORED FOR ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING AND DEBRIS FLOWS. * OUTFLOW WINDS...ERRATIC WIND GUSTS OVER 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE UNDER AND NEAR THUNDERSTORMS. * IMPACTS...EVEN WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR THUNDERSTORMS TO PRODUCE WETTING RAINS, NEW FIRE STARTS ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO LIGHTNING, ESPECIALLY OUTSIDE OF HEAVIER RAIN CORES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON ANY ONE OR MORE OF THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: - RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. - THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE OF 25 PERCENT OR GREATER, WITHOUT SPECIFIC RAINFALL CRITERIA. - OTHER HIGH IMPACT EVENTS DEEMED CRITICAL BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND AREA FIRE MANAGEMENT AGENCIES. &&