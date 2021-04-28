Idahoans now have a little longer to update their driver's license to the REAL ID, or Star Card.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the federal deadline for REAL ID has once again been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new deadline is May 3, 2023.
DHS said only about 43% of U.S. IDs are currently compliant.
The pandemic has impacted states' abilities to issue REAL IDs, which has caused the deadline to once again be pushed back. The original deadline was October 2020, but was extended to Oct. 1, 2021. Now travelers have until 2023 to obtain a compliant ID.
However, the Idaho DMV is urging residents in the Gem State to get their Star Card before then.
Once the REAL ID law goes into effect, a Star Card, U.S. passport, military ID, or other form of REAL ID will be required to board a flight or enter federal buildings.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, more than 490,000 of 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho currently have a Star Card. That number has increased from just 70,000 in 2019.
“We are happy to see the number of Idahoans who have chosen to get a Star Card steadily increase, even during the pandemic, and we want to maintain that momentum,” said Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez. “Despite the deadline extension to 2023, please plan ahead and get your Star Card early.”
To get your Star Card, you must go in-person to a county DMV office. Idahoans can use the “Add the Star” tool at itd.idaho.gov/starcard to learn what specific documents are needed before they make an appointment.
