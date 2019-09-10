According to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho, a felon with ties to eastern Idaho has broken parole.
33 year-old Derick Perry is wanted for a parole violation.
He has a criminal history that includes Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping.
Perry is a white man with red hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 150 pounds and is around 5’7 in height. He has tattoos on his back, arms and legs.
