Felony Drug Arrest

Bonneville County Press Release:
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located Methamphetamine and Marijuana at a residence on Monte Vista last Friday evening while serving a search warrant. The Search Warrant was the result of an investigation into an incident the night before where a juvenile near the residence was injured by a pellet gun.
During the search, Deputies located just over 2 grams of Methamphetamine and a small amount of Marijuana inside the residence. The homeowner, 52-year-old Damon Findlay Bush, told Deputies he was responsible for the items located.
Mr. Bush was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on a Felony charge for Possession of Methamphetamine and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana. Deputies continue to investigate the incident from the night before and no further information is available at this time.
