Festival of Trees moving forward with changes

The 2020 Idaho Falls Festival of Trees will be moving forward this year. However, festival goers will notice some changes to the annual event. These changes are meant to follow safe-health guidelines all while enhancing this year's theme: "A Christmas to Remember."
On November 16, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at the Development Workshop Inc., which is this year's venue.
Events will run from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20.
In response to the pandemic, the event will be much more intimate than normal, but the centerpiece of the festival will still be dozens of unique, hand-crafted Christmas trees which will all hopefully be adopted out to a caring, holiday-loving home.
"We won't be having the kids singing groups and the live performance that people are used to," event President Kathie Hendrix said. "But we'll have more than 30 beautifully decorated trees for sale, and that alone will be worth seeing. Our tree decorators do some amazing things."
Along with trees, decorations such as wreaths, front-porch displays and mantle decorations will be for sale. The sale will be a hybrid affair.
Viewing of sale items will be available online atdwinc.org/festival-of-trees, with physical selection and sales conducted by appointment.
Those interested in purchasing items can reach volunteer members of the board via the Idaho Falls Festival of Trees Facebook page, or by contacting coordinator Misty Ashley at 208.200.1189 or scheduling a time via dwinc.org/festival-of-trees.
As always, the event is a fundraiser to benefit Development Workshop, Inc. which is dedicated to enriching the lives and independence of persons with disabilities at Development Workshop, Inc. and the greater Idaho Falls community.
"We also want people to remember that this is first-and-foremost a fundraiser," Hendrix said. "We hope we'll be fortunate enough to experience the same sense of giving that people have shown us in the past."
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Misty Ashley at 208.200.1189.
