A local FFA chapter is heading to nationals.
The American Falls High School FFA recently won the state championship in Twin Falls.
They won for their presentations on legalizing marijuana in Idaho.
The top was name 'Should Idaho Pass or Puff?'
Jacy Wagstaff, a sophomore at American Falls High School and the district officer for FFA, talked about her stance on the issue.
"Personally I think that medical marijuana would definitely be a consideration for Idaho. I think we're so far from recreational marijuana being passed, that medical would be a good start for us before we consider recreational. Personally I think medical because a lot of people take opioids for a pain reliever and medical marijuana would be a lot safer option for individuals with chronic illnesses," says Jacy Wagstaff. FFA
Idaho is one of only two states that does not allow THC of any form.
The FFA group heads to nationals in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.