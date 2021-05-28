The ‘Field of Heroes’ is back in full force this year.
A Dedication Ceremony is being held at Century High School in Pocatello to start the weekend events off.
7,017 markers are placed on the field to honor and represent each service member killed in combat after 9/11.
A K-9 memorial is also being unveiled for the first time this year.
Organizers of the event say they are glad that things are back to normal with this year’s ‘Field of Heroes.’
“We are so excited to be back. It was really hard for a lot of us. It was hard for the entire country last year, but it was hard on us to not put the field up, you know, it means so much, not only to our Gold Star families, but to the men and women who served alongside. These people who are represented in the field, they need to be able to have some time to come out and to memorialize their friends and to heal,” says Melissa Hartman, Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator and Coordinator of the ‘Field of Heroes.’
You can find the lineup for all the ceremonies on the ‘Field of Heroes’ Facebook page.
The ‘Field of Heroes’ closing ceremony will be held on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
