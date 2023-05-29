The 'Field of Heroes Memorial' kicked off on Friday with a dedication ceremony.
Dozens of community members gathered on Friday for the event at the Century High School soccer field in Pocatello.
Bishop Jeremy Porter with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints did the dedication.
The 'Field of Heroes Memorial' is a tribute to every service member who has died in the global war on terrorism since 9/11.
There are 7,055 markers set up this year.
And there are 96 to represent the service members with an Idaho connection who have died since 9/11.
"So this is the day when the feeling at the field shifts from a place of fun and community, enjoyment, a simple high school soccer field and after the dedication you can feel a spiritual shift happen. It is significant and it happens every year. It's probably my favorite of the field is feeling that shift, when it goes from a place of enjoyment and recreation to a place of remembrance," says Melissa Hartman.
And the 'Field of Heroes Memorial' continued on through the weekend and Memorial Day.
Organizers say this is the 19th time that the 'Field of Heroes' has been set up.
"So I think the important part to emphasize about the 'Field of Heroes' is that it is a tribute that happens annually, so it's not something that we put up and we forget about and I think too often if we put something together that's beautiful and permanent, gets forgotten. This way we never forget and we re-new that promise every year out here at the field. Our community comes together to re-new the promise to honor the fallen, and that's what we do.
"So I think the important part to emphasize about the 'Field of Heroes' is that it is a tribute that happens annually, so it's not something that we put up and we forget about and I think too often if we put something together that's beautiful and permanent, gets forgotten. This way we never forget and we re-new that promise every year out here at the field. Our community comes together to re-new the promise to honor the fallen, and that's what we do. That's what makes the 'Field of Heroes' so special."
Closing ceremony will be tonight at 6:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.