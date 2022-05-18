The increase of overdose deaths caused by synthetic opioids is at a record high. Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies continue to deal with an increase in drug cases and overdoses -- specifically fentanyl.
This is part 1 of fighting fentanyl…
“This is something that is gripping our nation… across the board. it is something that is crippling and it just takes control of you and it is difficult to combat,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei.
The fentanyl crisis is increasing significantly in Eastern Idaho, with more pills making their way across our borders and the uptick in overdoses happening.
“The fentanyl crisis in Idaho, frankly across the pacific northwest and the west is an existential threat to the safety of our community especially children and other casual drug users. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more powerful than morphine. A lethal amount is just 2 milligrams,” said Rafael Gonzalez, the U.S. District Attorney for Idaho.
Just to put it into perspective, one one-hundredth of a standard business card is considered a lethal dose of fentanyl.
These synthetic pills are being transported from China to the U.S.-Mexico border where they are bought for about $1 and they are making their way to Idaho where they are charging nearly $30 a pill.
“Fentanyl when it was designed as a painkiller, they have ways of controlling it at the pharmaceutical level so that they are ensuring the dosage rate, well now you have people who are not chemists that are mixing this stuff up like in concrete mixers and putting it in binder agents, so they are getting way too much fentanyl into each tablet,” said Sam Hulse, the Bonneville County Sheriff.
Counterfeit pills containing fentanyl are often made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone or stimulants such as Adderall. These pills are often known on the streets as “dirty 30’s”.
Fentanyl increases the potency of these drugs, which makes them more likely to lead to an overdose.
“When people overdose on fentanyl, it is like holding your breath without an end to it and until we give a reversal medicine called Narcan, people just continue to hold their breath until it can actually kill you,” said Jordon Marshall, an E.R. doctor at Portneuf Medical Center.
Naloxone, better known as Narcan, is a medicine that is designed to reverse opioid overdoses by binding to receptors in the brain that can reverse and block the effects of the opioid. Narcan is now an essential tool that first responders are having to use often, some agencies using it multiple times a day.
“We've had instances where we have been on a call and we have had multiple people overdose, so in that case we use it multiple times per day, and then some days we may not use it, we may go a week without using it. On average I would say we probably have to administer Narcan at least every couple of days,” said Ryan O'hearn, the Pocatello Fire Chief.
Narcan is available at most drug stores, so law enforcement agencies and first responders aren’t the only ones who have access to the life-saving drug.
“It seems like anytime we are in contact with a user whether it is through traffic stops and searching cars, searching people, or their residents we tend to find kits with Narcan whether it is in the glove box, the center console, their pockets, or anywhere around their house,” said Alex Hester a Bannock County Detective.
Just the city of Pocatello alone has seen a significant increase in the amount of fentanyl circulating through the community. In 2019 and 2020, the department seized zero fentanyl pills, last year, they seized approximately 3,000 pills and so far this year they have seized over 10,000 pills.
“Right now there is a 30% chance that you could die from taking one pill,” said Roger Schei.
So far this year, Bannock County has seen 6 overdose deaths related to fentanyl.
“Fentanyl is here, it is present, it is lethal, and if you’re not educating those around you, they’re at risk,” said Hulse.
