Fill the Boot is coming back.

Chubbuck firefighters will be at four different locations on Saturday, May 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. They will be collecting donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Idaho. You can find firefighters at the intersection of Quinn and Hawthorne, both sides of Yellowstone near Walgreens and Common Cents, and the intersection of Hiline and East Chubbuck Roads.

