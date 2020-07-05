In 2018, KPVI introduced you to a group of Utah filmmakers who were working on their dream.
Savannah and Steven Ostler were the driving forces for “Twice the Dream.”
The story centers on two sisters who end up sharing the same dream, to make music.
The independent movie took 14 years to make it to the big screen and it was the feedback from audiences that convinced Savannah not to wait another 14 years for her next movie.
So now the team behind the “Dream” is back with a sequel to the movie, “Twice Upon a Song.”
Writer, director, producer Savannah Ostler says that she received a lot of positive feedback from audiences when “Twice the Dream” was released in 2019.
“That’s the number one goal,” says writer, producer, director Savannah Ostler, “especially like, you know, inspiring people of all ages because it’s true, some people might have dream but it kind of got put on hold because life happens and we want people to know that it’s not too late to follow your dreams.”
The “Dream” Team has taken to Kickstarter to help fund their movie and have been overwhelmed at the response on the crowd funding site.
Steve “Warky” Nunez explains, “Our first week we ended with over $21,000 right? Which was incredible. For an independent film that’s fantastic for us, we’re so excited about it. Everyone has been stellar and the whole crew and cast has just been campaigning and it’s really wonderful the amount of support we are receiving from not only the local community, but internationally as well, just everywhere.”
The film brings back Monica Moore Smith as Sam, Mason Davis as Tristan (and hopefully the Methodical Lobsters) and adds Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson from ‘Little House on the Prairie’) and country singer Nathan Osmond who plays himself.
You can learn more about the project by clicking here.
