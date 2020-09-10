Final chance to watch 'Harry Potter' for charity at Motor Vu Drive-In

RMHC of Idaho and Motor Vu Drive-In To Host Final Double Feature of Summer Drive-In Movie Series
Day/Time: Friday, September 11
Gates open at 6:30 p.m., first show starts 30 minutes after sunset
Location: Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In
The final double feature of RMHC of Idaho’s Summer Drive-In Movie Series will take place this Friday, September 11 for a one night only event. The Idaho Falls Motor Vu Drive-In will be showing the last two films in the Harry Potter series.
Throughout the summer, Motor Vu Drive-In has been showing Harry Potter double features for some socially distanced fun. Blue Cross of Idaho is the presenting movie series sponsor, helping to make the event a success. Concessions will be available from 6:30 p.m. until the start of the second movie. In addition to amazing sponsors, 15 percent of all concessions will support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho/Ronald McDonald Family Room at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
This event is a great way for the community to get out of the house while staying safe, having fun, and supporting local families in need. There will also be some pre-show trivia for movie-goers with the opportunity to win fun prizes. Trivia will begin at 7:45 p.m.
Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the first show will begin 30 minutes after sunset. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.
For those unable to attend, you can still help local families with sick children by texting the amount you want to give to 208-261-4441.
ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF IDAHO
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho is an Idaho-based non-profit 501 (c) (3) that supports families of ill or injured children by keeping them together in times of medical need. RMHC of Idaho operates the Idaho Ronald McDonald House in Boise, the Ronald McDonald Family Room in Idaho Falls and the Happy Wheels Hospitality Carts in Boise and Twin Falls. Through its programs, RMHC of Idaho provides families with a safe and secure place for healing filled with hope and comfort while also investing and strengthening healthcare partnerships to meet families’ growing and changing needs. Learn more at rmhcidaho.org.
ABOUT MOTOR VU DRIVE-IN
Archives of the Idaho Falls Post Register say that Hugo Jorgensen built the 612-car Motor-Vu Drive-In in 1947. Later listings in the International Motion Picture Almanac gave the car count as 500 with other accounts listing even fewer spaces as the years went by. In 2019 Linda & Ryan Rumsey saved the Motor Vu from being torn down. The Corona Virus brought the Rumsey's, Andy Johnson and his company ANDX Entertainment together. They with the help of Jeremy Barry and other now breathe new life into this Drive In. They are working to preserve the nostalgia and history of this Drive-In back its roots in 1947. Learn more at motorvu.us/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.